Kerfoot dished out three assists and was plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Montreal in Game 4.

Centering Toronto's newly-formed second line, Kerfoot combined with wingers Alex Galchenyuk (one goal, two assists) and William Nylander (one goal) to provide seven points and help the Maple Leafs grab a 3-1 series lead. Kerfoot assisted on goals by Nylander and Joe Thornton in the second period, then set up Galchenyuk's empty-netter late in the third. It was the first three-point game as a Leaf for Kerfoot, who has five points and a plus-4 rating in the series.