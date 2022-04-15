Kerfoot's ice time dropped to 10:10 Thursday against the Capitals.
He was at practice Friday, so it wasn't injury related. Kerfoot had been seeing 14-15 minutes of ice time a game and has recently been skating with William Nylander. And prior to Thursday, he had a point in each of his previous two games. Kerfoot is sitting with a career-best 49 points (74 games), and despite the many fan tirades about his game, he has contributed to the team's on-ice success. For fantasy, he doesn't get power-play time and doesn't cover many categories, but a 50-point winger is valuable in many formats.
