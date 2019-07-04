Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Inks extension with new team
Kerfoot agreed to terms on a four-year, $14 million contract with Toronto on Thursday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Kerfoot -- who was acquired as part of the Tyson Barrie deal -- figures to take on a bottom-six role with the Leafs, though he could still see time on the power play. With Colorado, 16 of the Vancouver native's 42 points came with the man advantage. Despite technically being a third line, the youngster could find himself playing alongside Jason Spezza and William Nylander, which should set him up for a third consecutive 40-plus point campaign.
