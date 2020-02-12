Play

Kerfoot tallied two assists in a 3-2 win over Arizona on Tuesday.

It's been a struggle for Kerfoot in 2019-20, but a pair of assists in Tuesday's win will certainly help the winger's confidence. Toronto hosts Dallas on Thursday, and Kerfoot collected an assist in the two teams only other meeting this season. The Maple Leafs forward has only scored once in the past 15 games.

