Kerfoot is set for a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Monday for boarding Colorado's Erik Johnson.

Kerfoot made a dangerous play when forechecking, as he sent an unsuspecting Johnson head-first into the boards with a cross-check. The pending discipline would likely be available Monday afternoon, and if Kerfoot is forced to miss time, Nicolas Petan and Dmytro Timashov would be candidates to enter the lineup.

