Kerfoot has no goals in his last 11 games and just two assists.
Kerfoot has been playing on the Leafs' PK, but that group has suffered this season, especially in the team's current slide. Kerfoot has heard his name in trade talk this season and that might just be the ticket to improve his fantasy stock. At this point, you don't need him on your roster.
