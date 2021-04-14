Kerfoot scored a goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary.

The fourth-line center forced overtime when he got himself open inside right circle and wired a shot off the post and in to tie things up 6:17 into the third period. It was the first goal in the last seven games for Kerfoot, who last lit the lamp March 31. The 26-year-old Kerfoot has seven goals and 11 assists in 43 games overall this season.