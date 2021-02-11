Kerfoot provided an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Kerfoot set up Ilya Mikheyev's third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 26-year-old Kerfoot is up to six points, 21 shots on net and 10 PIM through 14 contests this season. He's in a third-line role with minimal power-play time, so there's little upside here from a fantasy perspective.