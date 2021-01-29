Kerfoot recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and six PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Two of Kerfoot's three minor penalties in the contest led to goals for the Oilers, which had him looking like a scapegoat. Instead, he contributed the secondary assist on, ironically enough, an Auston Matthews power-play goal that stood as the game-winner. The 26-year-old Kerfoot now has four points, 16 shots on goal and eight PIM through nine appearances. A parade to the penalty box isn't a typical occurrence for Kerfoot, whose career high in PIM is 38 from 2018-19 with the Avalanche.