Kerfoot notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Kerfoot got a turn on John Tavares' line with Ilya Mikheyev (undisclosed) and Zach Hyman (knee) out. The 26-year-old Kerfoot earned the secondary helper on Tavares' opening tally in the third period. Through 46 games, Kerfoot has 19 points, 54 shots on net and a plus-2 rating while mainly working in a third-line role.