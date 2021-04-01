Kerfoot scored a short-handed goal on three shots in a 3-1 win over the Jets on Wednesday.

Kerfoot went top shelf on Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck while on a second-period breakaway to extend Toronto's lead to 3-0 late in the frame. It was the sixth tally of the year for Kerfoot, but his first on special teams. He's only seen 12-13 minutes of ice time in recent games and his limited role in Toronto's star-studded lineup will cap his fantasy appeal.