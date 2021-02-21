Kerfoot scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Kerfoot's third-period tally gave the Maple Leafs a little insurance in the win. The 26-year-old is up to four goals, 11 points, 27 shots on net and 10 PIM through 19 outings. Look for Kerfoot to continue his work in a middle-six role.

