Kerfoot scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.
Kerfoot's third-period tally gave the Maple Leafs a little insurance in the win. The 26-year-old is up to four goals, 11 points, 27 shots on net and 10 PIM through 19 outings. Look for Kerfoot to continue his work in a middle-six role.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Strikes for game-winning tally•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Notches assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Snaps 10-game goal drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Ready to rock•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Dealing with undisclosed issue•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Notches power-play helper•