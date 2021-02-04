Kerfoot (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Vancouver, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Kerfoot missed Tuesday's practice, but he returned to the ice with his teammates Wednesday, so he was never in serious danger of missing Thursday's contest. He's expected to center the Maple Leafs' second line and top power-play unit against the Canucks.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Dealing with undisclosed issue•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Notches power-play helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: At practice Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Skates Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Goes down at practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Offers two helpers•