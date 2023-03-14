Kerfoot registered an assist against the Sabres on Monday.
Kerfoot may have ended his eight-game point streak but still hasn't found the back of the net in 21 consecutive contests. During his goal drought, Kerfoot has managed just 32 shots, including recording zero shots in three of his last six games. Despite his lack of production, Kerfoot has continued to feature in a top-six role.
