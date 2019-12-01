Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Returns from suspension
Kerfoot (suspension) returned to action Saturday against Buffalo. He fired three shots and delivered two hits in 13:07 of ice time.
Kerfoot's ice time was in line with his recent contests. His pointless streak stands at seven games and he has just one goal in his last 12 matches. No need to activate Kerfoot -- he needs to show more before he can help you.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.