Kerfoot provided a goal in Toronto's 3-2 win over Nashville on Sunday.

Kerfoot ended a 25-game goal-scoring drought when he found the back of the net Thursday, and he's now tallied two markers over his last three contests. His latest goal came early in the second period to extend Toronto's lead to 2-0. Kerfoot's up to nine markers and 30 points in 73 outings this season, though that's well below his 2021-22 finish of 13 goals and 51 points.