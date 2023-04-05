Kerfoot scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Kerfoot gave Toronto a 2-1 lead in the second period, poking home a rebound off a Nick Abruzzese shot. Overall, it's been a slow year for Kerfoot offensively, but he's been fairly productive of late, tallying three goals and four points in his last seven games. The 28-year-old center has 10 goals and 22 assists through 77 games this season.
