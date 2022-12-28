Kerfoot scored a goal on four shots in the Maple Leafs' 5-4 overtime win over the Blues on Tuesday.
Kerfoot tapped home a feed from Calle Jarnkrok while short-handed to extend the Maple Leafs' lead to 3-1. This performance snapped a two-game pointless streak for the Canadian forward. On the season, Kerfoot has five goals and 16 points in 35 games.
