Kerfoot scored a goal on four shots in the Maple Leafs' 5-4 overtime win over the Blues on Tuesday.

Kerfoot tapped home a feed from Calle Jarnkrok while short-handed to extend the Maple Leafs' lead to 3-1. This performance snapped a two-game pointless streak for the Canadian forward. On the season, Kerfoot has five goals and 16 points in 35 games.