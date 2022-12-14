Kerfoot scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Anaheim.

Kerfoot opened the scoring two minutes into the game Tuesday, beating John Gibson with a one-timer from the right circle. He'd add a second goal in a similar fashion early in the third. Kerfoot now has three goals and an assist in his last four contests. The 28-year-old forward is up to four goals and 10 assists through 30 games while playing a bottom-six role for Toronto.