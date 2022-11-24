Kerfoot registered an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

Kerfoot supplied the primary assist on Pontus Holmberg's first career goal, which held up as the game winner and snapped the Devils' 13-game winning streak. Still, fantasy managers depending on Kerfoot would like to see more of his shots brush twine; he's scored just once on 32 shots for a 3.19 shooting percentage and his six apples haven't been enough to compensate for the lack of lamp lighting.