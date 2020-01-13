Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Sends assist in loss
Kerfoot posted an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.
Kerfoot had the secondary helper on a John Tavares goal in the second period. The 25-year-old forward is up to 18 points (seven tallies, 11 helpers) with 60 shots and 24 PIM through 41 games this season.
