Kerfoot registered two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Kerfoot was promoted to the top line to spark Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, and it worked. The 28-year-old Kerfoot also got his own offense going with his first multi-point effort of the campaign. The Canadian winger has a goal, three helpers, 11 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-2 rating in eight contests. With the success of the top line Thursday, head coach Sheldon Keefe may opt to keep Kerfoot with his star linemates for a bit longer.