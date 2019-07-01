Kerfoot was traded to the Leafs in exchange for Nazem Kadri, Calle Rosen and a third-round pick in 2020, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports. The Leafs also acquired defenseman Tyson Barrie in the deal.

In a blockbuster move between two playoff teams, Kerfoot will head north of the boarder to be added to a youthful nucleus. The 25-year-old has racked up at least 42 points in each of his last two seasons with Colorado, and averaged 2:16 of power-play time with the club. Kerfoot will likely play wing with a loaded center depth chart for the Leafs. He was also a restricted free agent this season, so expect the team to start working on a long-term deal once the trade finalizes.