Kerfoot tallied a goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Kerfoot had recorded just three assists in 10 games since his last goal. His tally Monday came just 11 seconds after Auston Matthews put the Maple Leafs ahead in the third period. Kerfoot has a modest five points, 19 shots on goal and 10 PIM through 13 outings this season in a third-line role.