Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Snaps 12-game goal drought
Kerfoot scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-1 victory over the Oilers.
The goal snapped a 12-game goal drought. Kerfoot is delivering plenty in the role of third-line center, but that doesn't include enough offence to make him fantasy worthy. He has six goals and five assists in 29 games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Returns from suspension•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Eligible to return•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Handed two-game suspension•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Meeting with league office•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Uses body in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Back in action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.