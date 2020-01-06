Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Some growth in game
Kerfoot has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last six games.
Overall, he's at 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 38 games, so his production is a little behind his usual 42-43 points each season. Kerfoot isn't getting the power-play time he was getting in Colorado, so all things considered, there's growth in his five-on-five game. But that doesn't help as much in fantasy.
