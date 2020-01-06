Kerfoot has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last six games.

Overall, he's at 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 38 games, so his production is a little behind his usual 42-43 points each season. Kerfoot isn't getting the power-play time he was getting in Colorado, so all things considered, there's growth in his five-on-five game. But that doesn't help as much in fantasy.