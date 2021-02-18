Kerfoot score a goal on his only shot of the game in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Ottawa.

Kerfoot found a loose puck in front of the Ottawa net and stuffed it past sprawling Matt Murray to break a 1-1 midway through the third period. It was just the third goal of the season for Kerfoot, but it marked the fourth time in the last five games he's managed to reach the scoresheet. Kerfoot demonstrated the ability to chip in offensively during his first two NHL seasons with Colorado, but he fills a more limited role for the Maple Leafs.