Kerfoot scored his fifth goal of the campaign in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

The goal put a stop to Kerfoot's pointless drought which had reached four games, as he continues to struggle in a Maple Leafs uniform. He has started his Toronto tenure slowly, managing only eight points in 16 games. Kerfoot and the Maple Leafs next take on Vegas on Thursday. In six career games versus the Golden Knights, the Canadian-born center has collected a pair of assists.