Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Tickles twine in win
Kerfoot scored his fifth goal of the campaign in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
The goal put a stop to Kerfoot's pointless drought which had reached four games, as he continues to struggle in a Maple Leafs uniform. He has started his Toronto tenure slowly, managing only eight points in 16 games. Kerfoot and the Maple Leafs next take on Vegas on Thursday. In six career games versus the Golden Knights, the Canadian-born center has collected a pair of assists.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Fluctuations in game•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Gets first points in new uniform•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Inks extension with new team•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Shipped to Toronto in blockbuster•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Qualified by Avs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.