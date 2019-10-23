Play

Kerfoot scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

The former Avs center was clicking with Kaspari Kapanen, as the duo set up each other's goals, but nobody else on the Leafs could get going. Kerfoot now has three goals and seven points through 11 games to begin the season.

