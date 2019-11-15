Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Undergoes facial surgery
Kerfoot is out indefinitely after having facial surgery Friday.
According to the team, Kerfoot sustained the injury Nov. 5 against the Kings, which means he played in four games while dealing with facial fractures. The center will almost certainly be designated for injured reserve in short order. In the meantime, Dmytro Timashov and jason Spezza figure to compete for the open spot in the lineup due to Kerfoot's absence.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Tickles twine in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Fluctuations in game•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Gets first points in new uniform•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Inks extension with new team•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Shipped to Toronto in blockbuster•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.