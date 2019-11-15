Play

Kerfoot is out indefinitely after having facial surgery Friday.

According to the team, Kerfoot sustained the injury Nov. 5 against the Kings, which means he played in four games while dealing with facial fractures. The center will almost certainly be designated for injured reserve in short order. In the meantime, Dmytro Timashov and jason Spezza figure to compete for the open spot in the lineup due to Kerfoot's absence.

