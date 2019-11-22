Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Uses body in return
Kerfoot (face) had four blocked shots and two hits while skating 13:26 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.
Kerfoot missed three games to recover from surgery for facial dental fractures. Now that he's healthy enough to play, he should see time on the third line and potentially the second power-play unit when he's back up to speed. The 25-year-old forward has eight points, 21 hits, 14 blocked shots and 37 shots on goal in 21 appearances this year.
