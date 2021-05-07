Kerfoot has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last 14 games.
Kerfoot's fantasy impact has been limited this year with just eight goals and 21 points in 53 games. But the usual third-line center's versatility puts him in a great spot heading toward the postseason. Kerfoot can slide over the wing and up the lineup in a pinch if there's an injury.
