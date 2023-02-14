Steeves, as expected, was recalled from the minors Tuesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Despite the promotion, Steeves may not be suiting up against the Blackhawks on Wednesday after donning a gray scratch sweater at Tuesday's practice, per NHL.com's Dave McCarthy. Even if Steeves does play, it will almost certainly be in a fourth-line role where he figures to offer low-end fantasy value.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Steeves: Loaned to AHL Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Steeves: Promoted from minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Steeves: Back to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Steeves: Emergency recall Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Steeves: Loaned to AHL affiliate•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Steeves: Returns to big club•