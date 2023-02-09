site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Maple Leafs' Alex Steeves: Promoted from minors
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Steeves was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Although Steeves has been promoted, at this point it isn't clear if he'll enter the lineup against Columbus on Friday. He has yet to play in the NHL this year.
