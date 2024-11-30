Steeves was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Saturday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
The Maple Leafs needed roster spots as Auston Matthews (upper body) and Matthew Knies (upper body) were activated from injured reserve and will play Saturday in Tampa Bay. Steeves was pointless in four NHL games this season before his demotion.
