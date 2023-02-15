Steeves was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Steeves was called up earlier in the day, but this stint with the big club was a short one. Auston Matthews (knee) could be activated for Wednesday's game versus the Blackhawks, so Steeves may not be needed with the Maple Leafs until another injury arises.
