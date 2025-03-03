Steeves was assigned to AHL Toronto on Sunday, according to PuckPedia.
Steeves contributed a goal and an assist in three games after being brought up from the minors Feb. 18. The 25-year-old will link back up with the Marlies, where he's recorded 29 markers and 17 helpers across 40 appearances in 2024-25. Steeves is the AHL's leading goal scorer this season, even though he's suited up for the Maple Leafs on seven occasions.
