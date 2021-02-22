Barabanov will be promoted to the active roster and play in Monday's clash with Calgary, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Barabanov will get back in the lineup for the first time since Feb. 8 versus Vancouver in which he logged just 8:08 of ice time. With Joe Thornton (undisclosed) and Zach Hyman (undisclosed) both out of action, the 26-year-old Barabanov figures to slot into a bottom-six role.