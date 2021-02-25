Barabanov (COVID-19 protocols) had four shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win against Calgary.
The 23-year-old was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday but tested negative twice to gain clearance to return. On the positive side, Barabanov managed to register four shots despite receiving less than nine minutes of playing time. On the negative side, Barabanov has now gone nine games this season without a point.
