Barabanov was designated for the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Barabanov suited up in Wednesday's win over the Canadiens, marking his first appearance since March 1. The 26-year-old took advantage of the opportunity, notching his first career point -- an assist -- in the third period. If William Nylander stays in COVID-19 protocol, Barabanov figures to stay in the lineup in the short term.