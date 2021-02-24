Barabanov has been removed from COVID-19 protocols and is expected to play Wednesday against visiting Calgary, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Barabanov tested negative twice after an initial inconclusive test, so he's good to go against the Flames. He's still looking for his first point of the year, however, having gone scoreless in his first eight contests while averaging a minuscule 6:57 of ice time.
