Barabanov was promoted to the active roster ahead of Saturday's game versus the Senators.
Barabanov played in a bottom-six role in the 6-4 win over the Senators. The 26-year-old winger shouldn't be expected to see much more than that kind of usage this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Alexander Barabanov: Back to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Alexander Barabanov: Suiting up Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Alexander Barabanov: Rejoins taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Alexander Barabanov: Promoted from taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Alexander Barabanov: Promoted to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Alexander Barabanov: Sent to minors Thursday•