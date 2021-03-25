Barabanov was reassigned to Toronto's taxi squad Wednesday, CapFriendly reports.
Barabanov has been a healthy scratch for six straight games, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. He's gone scoreless through 11 contests this campaign.
