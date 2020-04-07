Maple Leafs' Alexander Barabanov: Secures one-year deal

Barabanov agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Tuesday.

Barabanov's deal will kick in for the 2020-21 season, so Leafs fans won't get a look at the Russian winger until next year. Considering the 25-year-old has spent the last five seasons as a full-time player for KHL club St. Petersburg SKA, he likely won't be interested in spending time in the minors, so look for him to earn his spot on the 23-man roster during training camp.