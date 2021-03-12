Barabanov was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday, per CBS Sports.
Barabanov has fallen out of favor among the bottom-six forwards with the Maple Leafs. If this isn't just a paper move, he'll have a chance to get into some games in an advanced role with the Marlies.
