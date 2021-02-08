Barabonov is slated to play in Monday's matchup with Vancouver, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports, which means he will be elevated to the active roster prior to puck drop.

Barbabanov was a healthy scratch for the team's last two contests while sitting on the taxi squad. In his six contests, the 26-year-old winger garnered four blocks, three hits and two shots while averaging a mere 6:03 of ice time. With Barabaonov back in the lineup, Nicolas Petan will find himself watching from the sidelines.