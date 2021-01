Barabanov was sent to the Maple Leafs' taxi squad Saturday, David Alter of The Canadian Press reports.

In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs called up Nicholas Robertson. Barabanov played in the first two games of the season, but he logged just 9:46 of total ice time between those games. He's eligible to practice with the team, but he'll need to be promoted from the taxi squad to slot back into a game.