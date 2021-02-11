The Maple Leafs demoted Barabanov to the taxi squad ahead of Wednesday's game against Montreal, per CBS Sports.

The Russian saw eight minutes of ice time in Monday's game against Vancouver, but he won't take the ice Wednesday. In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has gone pointless while averaging just 6:20 of ice time over that span. Barabanov was replaced by Nicolas Petan on the active roster and in the lineup.