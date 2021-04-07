Barabanov will be promoted to the active roster for Wednesday's game versus the Canadiens.
William Nylander is in COVID-19 protocol, opening a spot in the lineup for Barabanov to play his first NHL game since March 1. The 26-year-old Barabonov has yet to post a point through 11 games with the big club this season.
