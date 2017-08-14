Marchenko was designated for waivers by Toronto on Monday, according to agent Dan Milstein.

This could just be a procedural move to allow the Leafs the ability to move Marchenko up and down between the NHL and AHL. However, it could also be linked to his $1.45 million cap hit as Toronto is already expected to rely on long-term injured reserve to stay below the cap. A statement is expected to be released Tuesday which should clarify the situation and what it means for the blueliner's future with Auston Matthews & Co.