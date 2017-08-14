Maple Leafs' Alexey Marchenko: Placed on waivers
Marchenko was designated for waivers by Toronto on Monday, according to agent Dan Milstein.
This could just be a procedural move to allow the Leafs the ability to move Marchenko up and down between the NHL and AHL. However, it could also be linked to his $1.45 million cap hit as Toronto is already expected to rely on long-term injured reserve to stay below the cap. A statement is expected to be released Tuesday which should clarify the situation and what it means for the blueliner's future with Auston Matthews & Co.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Alexey Marchenko: Playing time limited in Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Alexey Marchenko: Notches first goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Alexey Marchenko: Finally in Leafs lineup•
-
Maple Leafs' Alexey Marchenko: Nabbed off waivers by Toronto•
-
Red Wings' Alexey Marchenko: Lands on waiver wire•
-
Red Wings' Alexey Marchenko: Warming pine lately•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Right fit? Old faces in new places
Kevin Shattenkirk, Alexander Radulov and Scott Darling are part of an interesting class of...
-
Rookies: Shipachyov tops class
This may not be the strongest rookie class ever, but a pair of overseas veterans could still...
-
Top 100: McDavid the No. 1 choice
There are few surprises at the top of the Top 100 heading into the 2017 season.
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...